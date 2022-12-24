Left Menu

Karachi to host entire NZ series: PCB

New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the PCB was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:44 IST
Karachi to host entire NZ series: PCB
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the PCB was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province. The decision was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB said it came to the decision considering the fact that foggy weather conditions have already disrupted flight operations from Multan and may also result in loss of playing hours.

The first Test was scheduled in Karachi while the second Test was to be hosted by Multan. The PCB has also scheduled the three-match one-day series after the two-Test series in Karachi.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening Test beginning on December 26.

Pakistan had lost their three-match home Test series against England 3-0.

Besides, it has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2, with the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13. Revised itinerary: December 26-30 - 1st Test, Karachi January 2-6 – 2nd Test, Karachi January 9 – 1st ODI, Karachi January 11 – 2nd ODI, Karachi January 13 – 3rd ODI, Karachi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022