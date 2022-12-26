Sports News Roundup: Jayson Tatum (41) leads Celtics past Bucks; Packers dump Dolphins, extend playoff push and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Soccer-Man United's Maguire on course to return for Forest game

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is expected to return to the squad for Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Nottingham Forest after missing the last match due to illness, the club said on Monday. England international Maguire missed United's 2-0 win over Burnley last week which sealed their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Golf-Kathy Whitworth, winningest pro golfer in history, dead at 83

Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 LPGA Tour victories are the most ever by a player on a pro tour, passed away suddenly on Saturday while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said. She was 83. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth," Odle said in a statement on Sunday.

Soccer-Former Uruguay midfielder O'Neill dies at 49

Former Uruguay midfielder Fabian O'Neill, who played for Cagliari and Nacional at the club level, died on Sunday at the age of 49, Uruguay's soccer federation said. ESPN reported that O'Neill had been admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma with bleeding due to chronic liver disease.

Cricket-Green machine puts South Africa on Boxing Day canvas

Cameron Green celebrated a maiden five-wicket innings haul as Australia skittled South Africa for 189 before finishing 45 for one in reply at the end of day one of the second test on Monday. David Warner was 32 not out in his 100th test, with Marnus Labuschagne on five, and Australia trailing by 144 runs but well in control to the delight of a festive Boxing Day crowd of 64,876 at a sun-drenched Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.

NFL roundup: Packers dump Dolphins, extend playoff push

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its NFC playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth in a row but still would clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their last two games.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum (41) leads Celtics past Bucks

Jayson Tatum posted his fifth straight 30-point game, leading the Boston Celtics with 41 en route to a 139-118 Christmas Day win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Tatum and Jaylen Brown (29 points) combined for 70 points in a game for the eighth time in their careers. Tatum added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Boston won back-to-back games.

Tennis-Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz said that if a men's player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-ranked American told tennis publication Clay. While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport's top level has done the same so far.

Rugby-Wales lock Rowlands to miss Six Nations due to shoulder injury

Wales lock Will Rowlands will miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder problem, he said on Monday. The 31-year-old suffered the injury during last month's 20-13 victory over Argentina in Cardiff.

