Left Menu

Liverpool reaches agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo

PSV issued a statement on Monday announcing the agreement on their official website

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 08:59 IST
Liverpool reaches agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo. (Photo- FIFA WC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

England football club Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, announced the latter on Monday. PSV issued a statement on Monday announcing the agreement on their official website.

"PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer," Sky Sports quoted the statement as saying. Gakpo was great for the Netherlands in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored three goals in five appearances. The Netherlands were knocked out of the tournaments in the quarterfinal stage, losing to eventual champions Argentina on penalties in a highly-intense match.

Manchester United had earlier shown interest in Gakpo in the summer. Even before PSV had released the statement, it was understood that Liverpool was in talks with the club as they were looking forward to bringing another attacking player to the side after Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered long-term injuries.

The transfer window will open on January first next year for England and Scotland clubs and if all the formalities are completed timely, Gakpo could make his debut for Liverpool on January 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022