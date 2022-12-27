Left Menu

Rare London derby win in EPL for Fulham against 9-man Palace

James Tomkins making his first Premier League start for exactly a year was sent off with a second yellow after 57 minutes.American defender Chris Richards entered on the hour-mark for Palace in his first appearance since Aug. 27 after recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the World Cup. Fulham captain Tim Ream, who started for the United States in the World Cup because of Richards injury, doubled the lead in the 71st.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-12-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 09:29 IST
Rare London derby win in EPL for Fulham against 9-man Palace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fulham won a Premier League derby in the capital for only the second time in 29 attempts with a 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham ahead at Selhurst Park after 31 minutes before Tyrick Mitchell was shown a straight red card three minutes later. It got worse for the hosts after the interval. James Tomkins — making his first Premier League start for exactly a year — was sent off with a second yellow after 57 minutes.

American defender Chris Richards entered on the hour-mark for Palace in his first appearance since Aug. 27 after recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the World Cup. Fulham captain Tim Ream, who started for the United States in the World Cup because of Richards' injury, doubled the lead in the 71st. It was Ream's first Premier League goal. His three prior goals since joining Fulham in 2015 were in the League Championship.

Fulham later announced that Ream had agreed a new contract which will keep him at the club ''until the summer of 2024.” Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in his 10th of the campaign 10 minutes from time.

To mark the passing of its World Cup-winning former England right back George Cohen, Fulham came out in warm-up tops with “Cohen 2” on the back, and a rousing minute's applause preceded kickoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022