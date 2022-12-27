Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina's Otamendi focused on Benfica

Updated: 27-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:54 IST
Soccer-Argentina's Otamendi focused on Benfica
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi has arrived in Portugal to return to training with Benfica after helping his team win the World Cup in Qatar. Otamendi, 34, has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club.

"I'm happy, now I'm just focused on Benfica," he said at Lisbon's Humberto Delgado airport on Tuesday. The former Manchester City defender did not give any details about his future following media reports that he could Leave Porto as a free agent in June.

Otamendi and his Argentina team mate Enzo Fernandez are preparing for Benfica's away game against Braga on Friday.

