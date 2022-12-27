Pandya to lead in T20Is, Rohit to captain in ODIs as India announce squad against Sri Lanka

The All India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against Sri Lanka to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are still not available for selection.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka in the three-match series to be held in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I team.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are not part of India's T20I squad. Meanwhile, uncapped Indian pacers and IPL big buys Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar received their maiden T20I call-up against Sri Lanka. Men in Blue will first take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively.

Rohit Sharma will be back as the captain to lead Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. A notable absentee from the white-ball series squads is Rishabh Pant, who was part of Men in Blues' recent Test series win against Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan has also been dropped. Rohit Sharma struggled to live up to his 'Hitman' tag numerous times in 2022. In two Tests this year, Rohit scored 90 runs at an average of 30, with the best score of 46. In eight ODIs, he scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*. Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20I innings this year at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries and the best score of 72.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

