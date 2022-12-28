Left Menu

India announce 15-member squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The women's T20 World Cup will be held next year in South Africa, from February 10 to February 26.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Wednesday announced India's squads for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and the tri-series in South Africa starting in January. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on February 10, 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on February 12 against arch-rival Pakistan in Cape Town.

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead a 15-player squad, with veteran fast bowler Shikha Pandey making a comeback having last played a T20I back in October 2021. Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness. Harmanpreet will lead India for the third consecutive time in ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Smriti Mandhana acting as her deputy.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023," BCCI said in an official statement. India are in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26, 2023 in Cape Town.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from January 19, 2023. In the tri-series, India will take on West Indies and South Africa. India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh. India's squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey. (ANI)

