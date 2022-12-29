Left Menu

PSG midfielder Verratti signs 2-year contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension, tying him to the French champion until 2026.The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:32 IST
Marco Verratti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.

Verratti has won eight league titles with PSG along with six French cups and six League cups.

"It gives me great pride to extend my contract,'' Verratti said. "I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started, and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here."

