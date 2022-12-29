The way Warner, Smith batted in heat was gutsy: Australian skipper Cummins after win over South Africa in 2nd Test

Following his side's thumping win over South Africa in the second Test, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that the win is up there with some of the side's best and lauded batters David Warner and Steve Smith for their tireless and "gutsy" grind in the heat. David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for an all-round Australia, helping their side crush a helpless South Africa side by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

"It (the win) is right up there. We have had some great contests with South Africa, had not won against them at home in 20 years I think, so pretty special," said Cummins in a post-match presentation. "I thought how Warner and Smith batted in the heat was pretty gutsy. Starc and Green as well, put their injuries behind and turned up. Davey (Warner) was superb, you could see his energy from ball one and to do it in his 100th Test is awesome. He (Carey) has really cemented his place in the Test side and to get a hundred in a Boxing Day Test is special. He's (Lyon) good to go, just winded himself," said the skipper on his team's performance.

"Starc and Green will definitely miss the Sydney Test. Boxing Day is a pretty huge event and this year was even more special as we celebrated Warnie," concluded Cummins. With this, Australia has won the series 2-0. It is their first series win against Proteas at home since 2005/06.

Trailing Australia by 386 runs, Proteas were bundled out for just 204 runs in their second innings. Temba Bavuma (65) and Kyle Verreynne (33) were the only ones that could offer some notable resistance with the bat. Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58. Boland took two wickets while Cummins, Starc and Smith took one wicket each.

In their first innings, Australia declared at 575/8. Opener Warner shined with a double hundred in his 100th Test, scoring 200 in 255 balls. Steve Smith also scored a classy 85. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (111) scored his maiden Test ton while Travis Head and all-rounder Green contributed 51 runs each. Nortje took 3/92 while Rabada ended with figures of 2/144. Ngidi and Jansen took a wicket each. It was not a great match for Proteas bowling as the Aussie lead swole to 386 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings. All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.

Warner won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton. Brief Scores: Australia: 575/8 declared (David Warner 200, Alex Carey 111, Anrich Nortje 3/92) defeated South Africa: 189 and 204 (Temba Bavuma 65, Kyle Verreynne 33, Nathan Lyon 3/58) by an innings and 182 runs. (ANI)

