It's one of those things that sticks with you: Novak Djokovic on Australia 2022 deportation

Djokovic stated that what happened in January had not harmed his overall experience in Australia.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:50 IST
Novak Djokovic. (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic said he "can't forget" how it felt to be deported from Australia earlier this year but the Serbian star added that his willingness to return for the next month's Australia Open shows the depth of feeling he has for the country. Djokovic was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open in January for not being vaccinated for Covid-19 and was given a three-year travel ban.

However, the former world No. 1's visa ban was lifted in November, allowing Djokovic to compete for a 10th Australian Open title and tying Rafa Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. "You can't forget those events, it's one of those things that stick with you. It stays with you for the rest of your life. It's something I've never experienced before and hopefully never again, but it is a valuable life experience for me. But I have to move on and coming back to Australia speaks about how I feel about this country and how I feel about playing here," said Djokovic in his first news conference since returning to Australia as quoted by Skysports.com.

Djokovic will prepare for the Australian Open by competing in the Adelaide International, which begins on January 1, and he is hoping for a warm welcome from local fans. "It's a great place and the people in Adelaide, and generally in Australia, love tennis, love sports and it's a sporting nation so hopefully we're going to have a lot of people watching and we can have a good time," Djokovic said.

"I'm hoping everything is going to be positive. Obviously, it's not something that I can predict. I'll do my best to play some good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd," he further added. Djokovic stated that what happened in January had not harmed his overall experience in Australia.

"What happened 12 months ago was not easy to digest for some time but at the same time I had to move on. Those circumstances will not replace what I have lived in Melbourne and in Australia throughout my entire career," Djokovic added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

