QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death: LULA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal. BRAZIL GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

Pele, the King of Soccer, was one of the greatest athletes of all time. The only three-time world champion showed by his actions that, in addition to being a great athlete, he was also a great citizen and patriot, taking the name of Brazil wherever he went. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, prays to God to receive him in His arms and give all his family and friends strength and faith to overcome this difficult moment.

BRAZIL'S FOUR-TIMES WORLD CUP WINNER MARIO ZAGALLO My biggest partner is gone and it's with that smile that I'm going to keep you with me. Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and that leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy.

The person who stopped the world several times. The person who made shirt 10 the most respected. A Brazilian who defended our country around the world. Today the world weeping for and says goodbye to the greatest of all. From the King of Football. Thanks for everything @pele. You're eternal. I love you, I love you. FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO, ON INSTAGRAM

Pele: Immortal - forever with us FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. NEW YORK CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Obrigado, Pele. No one did more for this sport here, and everywhere. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. FORMER BRAZIL PRESIDENT DILMA ROUSSEFF

Thank you, Pele! Thank you for the smiles you provided. For the tears of emotion. For the cries of goal. Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved. I convey to the Brazilian women and to his family my immense sorrow. BRAZIL FORWARD NEYMAR

Before Pele, "10" was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.

But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport.

Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: It gave visibility to Brazil.

Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King! He's gone, but his magic will remain.

Pele is ETERNAL!! BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family" FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER RONALDO

Unique. Genius. Technical. Creative. Perfect. Unequalled. Where Pele has gone, he has stayed. Never having left the top, he leaves us today. The king of football - one and only. The greatest of all time. The world mourns. The sadness of farewell mixed with the immense pride of the history written.

What a privilege to come after you, my friend. Your talent is a school that every player should go through. Your legacy transcends generations. And that is how you will live on. Today and always, we will celebrate you. FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER ROMARIO

Today Brazil bids farewell to one of its most distinguished sons: Pele, the king of football. Elected the athlete of the century, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made the world bow down before his talent, taking Brazilian football to the altar of the gods. Throughout his life, Pele inspired generations of athletes and deserves all the tributes. My condolences to his family and friends. And may he rest in peace.

BRAZIL FORWARD VINICIUS JR King, majesty, an example. Pele is love, generosity. The player who changed football, the greatest of all, has left us.

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER CAFU Pele dies, this news is not accurate ... Pele will never die. Pele will never leave us. Pele will never cease to exist. Pele is eternal, Pele is King, Pele is unique ... he just went to rest a little bit, but he will be eternalized in each magnificent goal, in each masterful play, but mainly in each one of us who have football as a profession and who were inspired by him and his entire generation.

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION "Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy."

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI "Rest in peace, @pele".

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ "One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts."

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON The game. The king. Eternity.

PORTUGAL STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.

FRANCE STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GEOFF HURST "I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

MANCHESTER UNITED Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world

UNESCO We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed.

BRAZIL MIDFIELDER CASEMIRO Rest in peace, King Pele. Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and to football. Your legacy is eternal.

ARGENTINA WORLD CUP WINNER OSVALDO ARDILES The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. Three times World Cup winner, more than 1,000 goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele.

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER RIVALDO I am grateful to God that Pele is Brazilian. Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him.

King Pele, your legacy is eternal. FRANCE COACH DIDIER DESCHAMPS

With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport. Who hasn't dreamed, as a child, of being Pele? With his number 10, he put his technical virtuosity, his audacity, his creativity at the service of his teams and especially that of Brazil with whom he won three World Cups.

Pele was the alliance of beauty and efficiency. His talent and track record will remain forever etched in our memories. To his family, loved ones and the Brazilian people, I extend my sincere condolences and sympathy. The king will remain the king, forever. (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)