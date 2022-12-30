Left Menu

Indian sporting fraternity condoles demise of football legend Pele

From Indian cricketers to hockey players, all are expressing their grief on 'Black Pearl's death who passed away at the age of 82.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 08:46 IST
Football Legend Pele (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demise of Brazilian football legend Pele has come as sad news for the entire world and more so for the sportspersons in India and worldwide. From Indian cricketers to hockey players, all are expressing their grief on 'Black Pearl's death who passed away at the age of 82.

"You will be missed, king. You are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever," tweeted India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. "May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

"The legend @Pele has passed away at the age of 82. GOAT, A trailblazer and One of the finest players to ever lace up. He will be missed by millions," tweeted Indian Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat. Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer.

A few days back, the football legend's health deteriorated, and doctors said he needed care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. He was also undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered as one of the greatest to ever step a foot on a football pitch. He is the only player to have won three World Cup titles, having won the top prize in football in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The footballer also boasts of numerous trophies at the club and country level.

At the FIFA World Cup, Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches across four editions, the second most by any Brazilian after Ronaldo. Pele is widely regarded as the game's most gifted player. With 77 goals in 92 games, he continues to be the top goal scorer for Brazil.

Pele is the most successful top-division scorer in the sport with 541 goals in 560 games. He totalled 1283 goals in 1363 games including the friendlies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

