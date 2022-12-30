Rishabh Pant accident: Southpaw's MRI scan results normal

The results of Rishabh Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord has returned as 'normal' after the star India batter met with a horrific accident while returning to Roorkee from Delhi. His car rammed into a divider on Friday and caught fire.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will have an MRI of his ankle and knee on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

Owinng to pain and swelling, MRI scans of his ankle and knees will be performed on Saturday. He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin that was made public on Friday night, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was at the wheel of his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Earlier, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media." According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37. (ANI)

