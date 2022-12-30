Left Menu

Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:14 IST
Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG
  • Country:
  • France

Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, tying him to the French champion until 2026.

The 17-year-old Housni, who grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil, came through the club's academy and played for the Under-19 side.

He was named in PSG's squad for the first time against Strasbourg on Wednesday, and PSG coach Christophe Galtier pledged to keep him regularly involved.

“He's a unique player because of his physique and the runs he makes,” Galtier said. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022