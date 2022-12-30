Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG
Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, tying him to the French champion until 2026.
The 17-year-old Housni, who grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil, came through the club's academy and played for the Under-19 side.
He was named in PSG's squad for the first time against Strasbourg on Wednesday, and PSG coach Christophe Galtier pledged to keep him regularly involved.
“He's a unique player because of his physique and the runs he makes,” Galtier said. AP BS BS
