Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr says LaLiga doing nothing about racism

LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was following up on instances of racism at the match. Vinicius appeared to be subjected to abuse at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 23:54 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr says LaLiga doing nothing about racism

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr on Saturday accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him at a match a day earlier. LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was following up on instances of racism at the match.

Vinicius appeared to be subjected to abuse at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Friday. "Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing," Vinicius wrote on Twitter.

"I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid." In September Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at the 22-year-old outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of a match against Real.

In its statement on Saturday, the league said it was looking into Friday's match. "LaLiga has detected racist insults from the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social networks," the Spanish top-flight league said.

"These facts will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Public Prosecutor's Office for hate crimes, as has been done on other occasions," it said. The league detailed how it had addressed incidents of racist abuse towards players in the past and said it will continue to fight against "the scourge of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fresh threat

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fres...

 India
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022