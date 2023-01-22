Left Menu

FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 in ISL

Moments after the half-hour mark, Brandon Fernandes won a penalty after contact with Saurav Mandal in the box.Guarrotxena went straight down the middle to score from the spot kick, for his seventh goal of the season.

PTI | Goa | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:44 IST
FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League match here on Sunday. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Redeem Tlang helped the Gaurs end their four-game winless run in the ISL as they leapfrogged Odisha FC to fifth spot and went four points clear of Bengaluru FC in seventh. Meanwhile, the Blasters suffered back-to-back defeats in the ISL for the first time since October.

In the opening half-hour, Kerala Blasters were unable to test the rival keeper while their own shot-stopper Prabhsukhan Gill was forced into making a solitary save. Moments after the half-hour mark, Brandon Fernandes won a penalty after contact with Saurav Mandal in the box.

Guarrotxena went straight down the middle to score from the spot kick, for his seventh goal of the season. Ten minutes from the break, Gill came sprinting out of his penalty area to get to the ball first, but Sadaoui flicked it past him before seeing his shot blocked by Ruivah Hormipam. The Moroccan did get his goal just three minutes later when he pounced on a poor Sandeep Singh pass, beat Hormipam, and opened up his body to slot it past Gill to double the home team's advantage.

Kerala Blasters came out with purpose in the second half, and Dimitrios Diamantakos scoed in the 51st minute. Adrian Luna was the creator, whipping in a free kick from the left flank that saw the Greek striker nod the ball in from close range.

But FC Goa created the decisive touch to deflate the Blasters in the 69th minute. On the counter, Brandon held the ball as Sadaoui made a dummy run to draw the defenders away, opening up space for Tlang on the right flank. The substitute paced into the box and drove it past Gill to breach his far post.

