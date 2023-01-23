Rugby-Lawes, McGuigan withdraw from England's Six Nations squad due to injury

Versatile forward Courtney Lawes and hooker George McGuigan have been forced to withdraw from England's Six Nations squad due to injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. Lawes, who was named as a vice-captain in the squad, withdrew due to a calf injury while McGuigan injured his knee.

"Tom Dunn and David Ribbans have been called up to the squad by head coach Steve Borthwick," the RFU said in a statement. England begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Feb. 4.

