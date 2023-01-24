Left Menu

Could score more freely once Harmanpreet came out, says Indian opener Mandhana after win over West Indies

Mandhana was given the 'Man of the Match' for her match-winning fifty. She played a brilliant knock of 74 runs in just 51 balls.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:23 IST
Could score more freely once Harmanpreet came out, says Indian opener Mandhana after win over West Indies
Smriti Mandhana. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following her side's 56-run win over West Indies in their tri-nation T20I match, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana said that the team did not want to go hard on bowlers right from the start and could score more freely once the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was at the crease. India defeated the West Indies by 56 runs in the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, announcing themselves ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"I think the wicket was similar. But after the first game, we understood our mistakes and learned how to bat on that wicket. That is what we discussed; we did not want to go hard from the start and that's what the team asked me to do. When Harmanpreet came out we could score more freely and get that score," said Mandhana in a post-match presentation. Opting to bat first, India put on 167/2 on the board.

Mandhana top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 74 runs in just 51 balls with 10 fours and a six. Skipper Harmanpreet also played a knock of 56* in just 35 balls, with eight fours. Shanika Bruce (1/25) and Karishma Ramharack (1/12) took a wicket each for the West Indies.

Chasing a total of 168, West Indies could score only 111/4 in their 20 overs. Shemaine Campbelle (47 off 57 balls) and skipper Hayley Matthews (34* off 29 balls) played some solid knocks for the Windies but they were not enough to take them across the line.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/29) shined in India's 56-run win, taking two scalps. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.Mandhana was given the 'Man of the Match' for her match-winning fifty. India Women is at the top of the points table with two wins in the two matches, they have a total of eight points. West Indies is at the bottom of the table with zero points and has lost both matches. South Africa, the hosts are at the second position with four points and one win and a loss in two matches.

Brief Scores: India: 167/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74*, Harmanpreet Kaur 56*, Shanika Bruce 1/25) beat West Indies: 111/4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34*, Deepti Sharma 2/29). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023