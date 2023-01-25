Left Menu

Bengal dismiss Odisha for 265, reach 39-2 on Day 2

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:54 IST
Bengal dismiss Odisha for 265, reach 39-2 on Day 2
Skipper Subhranshu Senapati made a patient fifty but Ishan Porel and Pritam Chakraborty snapped three wickets each as Kolkata dismissed Odisha for 265 in their first innings in a Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Bengal then reached 39 for 2 in 15 overs with Abhimanyu Easwaran (14) and Pritam (7) at the crease at the draw of stumps.

Senapati hit a 127-ball 67 studded with nine hits to the boundary but Odisha kept losing wickets at regular intervals at the other end.

The first to go was opener Shantanu Mishra (42), who could add just one run to his overnight score, becoming the first victim of Pritam.

Rakesh Pattnaik was sent packing quickly by Ishan in 42nd over, while G Poddar became the victim of Akash Ghatak as Odisha lost half their side for 139 for 5.

Senapati added 45 with Rajesh Dhuper (15) before the latter was cleaned up by Ishan. Prayash Singh and Senapati took them across the 200 mark before the former was back to the hut in 81st over.

Eight balls later, Senapati was removed by Pritam as they were 210 for 8.

Lower-order batters Pradhan (22), Sunil Roul (24) and Basant Mohanty (15 not out) then made useful contributions to take Odisha across the 250-mark.

At both Rohtak and Nadaun, play was suspended on the second day due to bad light without a ball being bowled.

Brief Score: At Kolkata: Odisha 265 allout in 98 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 67, Shantanu Mishra 41; Ishan Porel 3/67, Pritam Chakraborty 3/59) vs Bengal 39 for 2 in 15 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 14; Sunil Roul 1/8).

At Rohtak: Haryana 158 for 6 in 53 overs (Kapil Hooda 42, Sumit Kumar 33 batting, Yuvraj Singh 34; Avneesh Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand. At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 15 for no loss in 4.4 overs vs Uttar Pradesh. At Baroda: Baroda 561 for 6 in 128 overs (Vishnu Solanki 179, Ninad Rathva 143, Atit Sheth 140 not out; Imliwati Lemtur 2/129) vs Nagaland 130 allout in 45.5 overs (Inakato Zhimomi 44; B Bhatt 5/40) and 19 for 3 in 7 overs (Mungkham Phom 14; Bhargav Bhatt 2/8).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

