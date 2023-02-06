Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, February 5

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-CSU-USU-SHULGA, Field Level Media -- Sunday's schedule: DePaul at Seton Hall Ohio State at Michigan Penn State at Nebraska No. 3 Houston at Temple California at Utah Northwestern at Wisconsin Stanford at Colorado ---- MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Los Angeles ---- GOLF AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ---- TENNIS ATP -- Davis Cup qualifiers WTA -- Hua Hin, Thailand; Lyon, France ---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Katowice Call of Duty League Major II at Boston

NFL Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-SF-FINES, Field Level Media

