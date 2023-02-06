Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, February 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:39 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported.

---- Sunday's schedule:

Pro Bowl Games NBA

Report: Nets bench Kyrie Irving while listening to trade offers The Brooklyn Nets will keep disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving on the bench until they can work out a trade for him before Thursday's deadline, Bleacher Report said Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BRK-IRVING, Field Level Media --

76ers G League team acquires rights to Jahlil Okafor In 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers selected 6-foot-10 center Jahlil Okafor of Duke with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft. After a basketball odyssey that sent him to four NBA cities, China and Mexico, Okafor could wind up back in Philadelphia.

BASKETBALL-NBAGL-OKAFOR, Field Level Media --

Sunday's schedule: Orlando at Charlotte

Cleveland at Indiana Philadelphia at New York

Toronto at Memphis Denver at Minnesota

Sacramento at New Orleans ----

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday.

-- Sunday's schedule:

DePaul at Seton Hall Ohio State at Michigan

Penn State at Nebraska No. 3 Houston at Temple

California at Utah Northwestern at Wisconsin

Stanford at Colorado ----

MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule

NASCAR Cup Series at Los Angeles ----

GOLF AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

---- TENNIS

ATP -- Davis Cup qualifiers WTA -- Hua Hin, Thailand; Lyon, France

---- ESPORTS

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Katowice Call of Duty League Major II at Boston

