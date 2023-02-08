ISL: Were good...deserved a point at least, says Chennaiyin coach after loss to Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric remained optimistic despite his team losing 1-2 to Kerala Blasters FC in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. The Marina Machans opened the scoring inside the first five minutes with midfielder Abdenaseer El Khayati, but the home side cancelled out the opening goal after Adrian Luna scored in the first half. Rahul KP scored the second goal and the eventual winner in the second half for the Blasters, which took them to 31 points from 17 games and cemented their position in third place in the ISL standings.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC stayed seven points adrift of the top six with 18 points from 17 games and extended their winless run to eight games. Despite the defeat, Brdaric felt there were positive takeaways from the game, in which the players tried to play with character and kept the pressure after scoring an early goal.

"We led 0-1 and tried to defend, but we lost in some spells. We won some duels and kept the character while keeping the pressure. We had a great opportunity to bounce back, it would have been a different game if we scored in that position. In the second half, we did well while defending and did not allow many chances. We were very good throughout the game and deserved at least a point," Brdaric said in the official post-match press conference as per an ISL press release. The German said that Chennaiyin FC lacked commitment against a tough opponent in Kerala Blasters FC and needed to keep in mind the little details while playing at such a high level and against such a strong team.

"Kerala Blasters FC are a top team and to face them (on their home ground) is a tough job, we need to show good commitment, and in football, if you want to go to the top you have to keep in mind the details, otherwise you are disappointed to not get the three points," the Chennaiyin FC head coach stated. Going into the next three matches, it is going to be important for Chennaiyin FC to take every game as a final, and the head coach feels his team will try to win maximum points while working hard to build a new Chennaiyin FC. He believes in their efforts to make the improvements.

"Every match is special in the ISL, the objective is to reach the top six. We will try to catch maximum points and try to build a new CFC, we have to work hard and believe in our way, and I am convinced there will be improvements," he concluded. (ANI)

