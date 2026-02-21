Germany’s Olympic Run: A Painful Fourth-Place Finish

Germany concluded the Milano Cortina Games with a reflection on missed opportunities, holding the unwanted distinction of being the team with the most fourth-place finishes. From their previous ranking of second in Beijing 2022, they ended this event fifth overall.

Chef de Mission Olaf Tabor shared mixed emotions, expressing both pride in Team Deutschland's spirit and a sense of desolation due to their frequent fourth-place finishes. The team secured a total of 22 medals, six of which were gold, yet many near victories highlighted areas needing introspection.

Tabor emphasized the fierce competition faced by Germany, noting that mistakes and tight margins influenced medal outcomes. A focused analysis post-Games is set to determine strategic enhancements for future events, particularly targeting areas where Team Deutschland can gain competitive edge.