Manu Gandas misses cut, Chinese amateur in lead in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 11-02-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India's Manu Gandas failed to progress into the weekend for the second week running after shooting disappointing rounds of 74-75 to lie tied for 120th in the Singapore Classic golf tournament on the DP World Tour.

After three birdies against five bogeys in the first round, he had two birdies against five bogeys in the second to miss the cut. He had also missed the cut in his previous start in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi will take a one-stroke lead into the third round of the Singapore Classic after completing his second round at Laguna National Golf Result Club on Saturday morning.

First-round leader Tom McKibbin had mixed five birdies with two bogeys on day two before play had to be halted for an hour due to flooded greens as he played the 18th.

When the action resumed, the Northern Irishman closed his round with a par to sign for a 69 and head into the weekend on 11-under.

He was soon joined at the summit by 18-year-old Ding, who carded two eagles, two birdies, and a bogey in his first 14 holes before the daylight ran out. The reigning US Junior Amateur Champion recovered from a dropped shot at the second with an eagle on the par-four fifth before birdieing the sixth to turn in 33.

