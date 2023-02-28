Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham suffer Fabianski injury blow

"He's got a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket," manager David Moyes, speaking ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United, told a news conference. "We don't quite know whether it'll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment." Fabianski's injury is a blow to West Ham, who are two points above the relegation zone with 14 league games left. The 37-year-old has started every game in the Premier League this season.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:10 IST
Soccer-West Ham suffer Fabianski injury blow
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for a lengthy spell after he suffered a fractured cheekbone in Saturday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. "He's got a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket," manager David Moyes, speaking ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United, told a news conference.

"We don't quite know whether it'll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment." Fabianski's injury is a blow to West Ham, who are two points above the relegation zone with 14 league games left.

The 37-year-old has started every game in the Premier League this season. West Ham will now have to turn to second-choice keeper Alphonse Areola, who came on against Forest after Fabianski was injured.

"We've had the surgeons report back but I think there's a decision to make as to whether it's surgery. It's huge for us and huge for the goalkeeper as well. "The stage of the career for him as well."

Moyes confirmed that West Ham will also be without right back Vladimir Coufal for the trip to Old Trafford because of a heel injury. Striker Danny Ings, who scored his first two goals for the Hammers against Forest, is also not available as he is cup-tied after appearing previously in the competition for Aston Villa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023