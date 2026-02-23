Left Menu

Tragic Clay Collection: Three Lives Lost in Kirwani Forest Collapse

Three women in Kirwani village died after a soil mound collapsed while they were collecting clay. Others were injured in the incident. Villagers and police rushed to assist but found three deceased at the scene. Victims were digging clay for home repairs ahead of Holi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Kirwani village as three women lost their lives when a soil mound collapsed during a clay collection effort. The tragedy occurred as local women gathered clay for home plastering and painting ahead of the Holi festival.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma reported that half a dozen women from nearby areas were involved in the clay digging activity when the mound unexpectedly gave way, burying the victims. A quick-thinking woman raised the alarm, prompting a swift response from villagers and authorities.

Efforts by police, administrative officials, and local residents led to the rescue of the buried women, but sadly, three were declared dead at the Myorpur Community Health Centre. The victims have been identified as Sadikunnisha, Anisha Khatoon, and Sita Kunwar, all of whom tragically succumbed to their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

