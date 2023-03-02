Left Menu

Pacer Umesh Yadav takes three on spin-friendly track, India bowl out Australia for 197

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:19 IST
Umesh Yadav. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Umesh Yadav scalped three batters as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday. Australia have taken a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh Yadav (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

