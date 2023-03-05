Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City beat Spurs but United remain top of WSL after Leicester thrashing

Earlier in the afternoon, Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick of her own as Manchester United demolished Leicester 5-1, a scoreline that could have been worse if it was not for some brilliant saves from Leicester keeper Janina Leitzig. Rachel Rowe netted the winner for Reading in the 85th minute as they beat West Ham United 2-1 at home, while Everton slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as Manchester City came back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday but rivals Manchester United remained top of the Women's Super League after a 5-1 drubbing of bottom side Leicester City. United lead the way on 35 points after 14 games, three ahead of City and four ahead of Chelsea, who take on fourth-placed Arsenal in Sunday's Continental Cup final.

Norway international Celine Bizet had given Spurs the lead away to City but Jamaican Shaw levelled two minutes into first-half stoppage time and she added a penalty two minutes into the second half before completing her hat-trick in the 83rd minute. Earlier in the afternoon, Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick of her own as Manchester United demolished Leicester 5-1, a scoreline that could have been worse if it was not for some brilliant saves from Leicester keeper Janina Leitzig.

Rachel Rowe netted the winner for Reading in the 85th minute as they beat West Ham United 2-1 at home, while Everton slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, while Liverpool make the trip to London to face Arsenal to complete the round of fixtures.

