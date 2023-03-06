Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, March 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: ---- FOOTBALL Chiefs' Travis Kelce takes aim at brother, Patrick Mahomes on 'SNL' Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a little fun at the expense of his brother as well as teammate Patrick Mahomes during his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live." FOOTBALL-NFL-KELCE-SNL-APPEARANCE, Field Level Media --

Report: 49ers K Robbie Gould to test free agency San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould will test free agency and sign with another team for the upcoming season, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-GOULD, Field Level Media ---- NBA Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (knee) ruled out vs. Bucks Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out of Sunday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right knee soreness. BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-KUZMA, Field Level Media Sunday's schedule: Phoenix at Dallas Indiana at Chicago Golden State at L.A. Lakers Charlotte at Brooklyn Portland at Orlando San Antonio at Houston Utah at Oklahoma City Milwaukee at Washington New York at Boston Memphis at L.A. Clippers ---- WNBA Vegas wedding: Aces' Kelsey Plum, Raiders' Darren Waller marry Two of Las Vegas' stars aligned on Saturday as the Aces' Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller got married. BASKETBALL-WNBA-LV-PLUM-WALLER, Field Level Media ---- NHL Sunday's schedule: Tampa Bay at Carolina Montreal at Vegas Detroit at Philadelphia New Jersey at Arizona Seattle at Colorado ---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule: No. 1 Houston at Memphis No. 21 Maryland at Penn State Illinois at No. 5 Purdue Nebraska at Iowa Michigan at No. 15 Indiana Northwestern at Rutgers Wisconsin at Minnesota ---- MLB Report: Rockies sign INF Mike Moustakas to minor-league deal The Colorado Rockies signed veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to a minor-league contract, MLB.com reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-MOUSTAKAS, Field Level Media Sunday's schedule: 17 spring training games ---- GOLF Jack Nicklaus: Rory McIlroy's relaxed approach an issue in majors Jack Nicklaus knows a thing or two about winning a major tournament. Heck, he's won 18 of them. GOLF-PGA-NICKLAUS-MCILROY, Field Level Media LPGA -- HSBC Women's World Championship PGA -- Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA -- Puerto Rico Open Champions -- Cologuard Classic ----

MOTORSPORTS IndyCar -- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas ---- TENNIS ATP -- Santiago, Chile WTA -- Austin, Texas; Monterrey, Mexico ----

XFL Sunday's schedule: St. Louis at D.C. Orlando at Arlington San Antonio at Houston ---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 17 Dota Pro Circuit -- Lima Major Call of Duty League Major III qualifiers

