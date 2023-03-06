Left Menu

27th Senior Women National Football Championship to kick-off from Saturday

Thirty-one teams have been divided into six groups in the qualifying round, which will be played in six different venues across the country, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:17 IST
Senior Women's National Football Championship trophy. (Photo- AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 27th edition of the Senior Women's National Football Championship will get underway on Saturday. Thirty-one teams have been divided into six groups in the qualifying round, which will be played across six different venues of the country, stated a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The final round of the competition will have a total of 12 teams -- six group winners, five best runners-up, and the Railways, who have been given direct entry. The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Manipur is the record 21-time champions and has also won the previous three editions of the Senior Women's National Football Championship, most recently, edging Railways on penalties in the 2021-22 final in Kerala.

The groups and venues of the qualifying round of the 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship are as follows: GROUP I - GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar, PunjabPunjab, Telangana, Sikkim and Haryana.

GROUP II - IGIS Complex, Haldwani/Rudrapur, UttarakhandUttarakhand, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram. GROUP III - Navelim and Benaulim, South Goa, GoaGoa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

GROUP IV - Pant Stadium, Bhilai, ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. GROUP V - Sports Ground, Hindustan College of Science and Technology, Mathura, Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

GROUP VI - Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru, KarnatakaKarnataka, Bihar, Manipur, Gujarat and Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

