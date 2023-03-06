Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:09 IST
Kerala Blasters' protest against referee's decision in controversial ISL match "quashed"

Kerala Blasters FC's demand for a replay of their controversial Indian Super League play-off match against Bengaluru FC was on Monday ''quashed'' by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee.

Kerala Blasters had on Friday walked off the pitch and forfeited their match, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike. They had filed a protest to the AIFF against referee Crystal John's decision to allow Chhetri take the free-kick that resulted in the goal.

''The protest filed by Kerala Blasters has been quashed,'' a source in the know of the development told PTI.

The AIFF is expected to issue the full order of its disciplinary committee which met on Monday.

The Blues play against League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in the first of a two-legged semifinal on Tuesday in Mumbai. The second match will be played on March 12 in Bengaluru.

After a goalless stalemate during regulation time at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC took a 97th-minute lead when the talismanic Chhetri converted a free-kick.

But the strike from the India captain led to a full-blown drama as the Adrian Luna-led side protested the referee's decision to declare it a legitimate goal, with counter-claims that he did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and the players were not ready.

This followed an unprecedented walk-out, a first in ISL where Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players. Luna was seen taking off his captain's arm-band with his teammates following their skipper.

Kerala Blasters forfeited the match.

