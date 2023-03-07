Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool will not go down "unsustainable paths", says owner Henry

"While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club," Henry added. "That has been the case since day one in 2010.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool will not fall into the trap of spending beyond their means in the pursuit of success while they invest in the squad and the stadium, the Premier League club's American owner John Henry has said. Liverpool competed for four trophies last season, winning the two domestic cups while falling agonisingly short of winning the Premier League and Champions League, but they have seriously under-performed this season.

The club are 21 points off league leaders Arsenal and fans were frustrated with a lack of support for manager Juergen Klopp in the transfer market, with a banner flown over Anfield before their 7-0 win over Manchester United urging the owners to leave. But Henry said they would be 'responsible' when it comes to building the club.

"We've seen many football clubs (including Liverpool previously) go down unsustainable paths," Henry told the Liverpool Echo. "We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

"At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our Main Stand and currently the Anfield Road stand." Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a 300 million pounds ($359.49 million) takeover of Liverpool in 2010 has been exploring the option of bringing in investors.

Henry had ruled out a sale last month and said their "commitment remains stronger than ever". "While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club," Henry added.

"That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club. "Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time."

($1 = 0.8345 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

