Sabir Pasha steps down as Chennaiyin FC assistant coach

08-03-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC's long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, has stepped down from his role at the club with immediate effect, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Pasha's replacement will be announced in the coming days, the club said.

The side finished eighth in an 11-team tournament this season with 27 points.

Having joined the club in 2016, the former India forward played a crucial role in Chennaiyin's performances with his coaching expertise for eight years.

He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over mid-last year.

The team also clinched the 2017-18 Indian Super League title during his tenure as assistant coach.

''Eight long and great years with this prestigious club was amazing. I thank the owners as well as the management in this regard for trusting me and allowing me to work for such a long time.

''I have seen many ups and downs with this club and all of it is a learning process for me. I request the fans, who were amazing so far, to keep supporting this club as they have been so far. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off,'' said Pasha, who played 68 matches in India colours between 1993-2001 as a forward.

