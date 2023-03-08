Left Menu

ISL: Chennaiyin FC part ways with assistant coach Sabir Pasha

He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over a mid-last year.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:24 IST
ISL: Chennaiyin FC part ways with assistant coach Sabir Pasha
Syed Sabir Pasha (Photo: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC's long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, has stepped down from his role at the club with immediate effect. Having joined the club in 2016, former India forward played a crucial role in Chennaiyin's performances with his coaching expertise for eight years. He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over a mid-last year.

The team also clinched the 2017-18 Indian Super League title during his tenure as an assistant coach. "Eight long and great years with this prestigious club was amazing. I thank the owners as well as the management in this regard for trusting me and allowing me to work for such a long time. I have seen many ups and downs with this club and all of it is a learning process for me," Pasha said in an official statement released by Chennaiyin FC.

"I request the fans, who were amazing so far, to keep supporting this club as they have been so far. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off," Pasha said as he chooses to embark on a different journey. The Marina Machans will announce Pasha's replacement in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023