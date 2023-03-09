India's Ankita Raina, Brenda Fruhvirtova advance to quarter-finals of ITF Women's Open

Left Menu

Raina, the No. 4 seed, outclassed Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 in a Round-of-16 match without breaking a sweat.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:12 IST
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India's Ankita Raina and top-seeded Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic extended their impressive run to enter the singles quarter-finals in the ITF Women's Open with contrasting wins at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Raina, the No. 4 seed, outclassed Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 in a Round-of-16 match without breaking a sweat. The 15-year-old tennis sensation Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, had to go through a three-set grind against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech before winning it 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. "It was a good match as it was a straight-set win. I got my opportunities and took them at the right moment. I had played Lanlana in December last year in India and that was also a straight-set win, but a much closer match. The conditions were a bit different here but I settled into the match early and stuck to my aggressive approach and it helped me," Raina said after the match.

Unseeded Indian Rutuja Bhosale, who had shocked second-seeded Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Wednesday, continued her brilliant form, also reaching the quarter-finals with a well-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia. Later, the 26-year-old Bhosale also made it to the doubles semi-finals with her partner Jacqueline Awad as the third-seeded Indo-Swedish duo defeated Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao 6-4, 6-3 comfortably in the quarter-finals.

However, it was heartbreak for the country's other player, Zeel Desai, who fought bravely but could not overcome Indonesia's sixth-seeded Madelyn Nugroho, going down 7-5, 3-6, 5-7. Eighth-seeded Eden Silva of Britain too entered the Last-8 with a fluent 6-2, 6-0 win over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

"I am really happy with the way I played my match today. I had very good focus from the first point to the last point. I knew it was not going to be an easy match because she [Yamaguchi] has played three matches and won all three, so she was in good form. But I stuck to my game and served well today, which helped me a lot," said Eden after the match. (ANI)

