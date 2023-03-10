Sneha keeps 2-shot lead in 5th Leg of Hero WPGT with Gaurika, Jasmine in close chase

Sneha Singh carded a one-under 71 to lead by two shots after the second day of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

Sneha, who turned in even par and had two early birdies on the back nine, was bogey free for the stretch till she dropped a shot on the Par-5 18th.

She was five-under 139 for 36 holes.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who had four birdies, also suffered back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh and carded 71, one of the four players to get that score on the second day. Gaurika had 70 on the first day and is now 3-under 141.

Lying third also Jasmine Shekar (71), who has been coming close to the leaders often enough. She had two birdies and one bogey. In the first round she shot 72 and is now 1-under 143.

Sneha opened the day with a birdie but dropped two bogeys in succession on third and fourth and then birdied seventh and ninth with a bogey in between on eighth. On the back nine she birdied 10th and 11th, but dropped a shot on 18th.

Sneha already has a win this season in the third leg and is looking to be the first multiple winner in 2023. Jasmine was second to Sneha in the third leg and is looking for her maiden win, while Gaurika won the 13th leg in 2022.

Khushi Khanijau (73-73) was fourth, while Tvesa Malik, trying to play herself back into form after a long break, had four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey in her 73 and was tied fifth with Rhea Jha.

The fourth player to card 71 was Ananya Datar, who after 83 on the first day, improved by 12 shots to shoot 1-under 71 and was lying 12th.

With just three players under par, a tense tussle is on the cards between the top three Sneha, Gaurika and Jasmine. The cut fell at 12 with 16 professionals and 2 amateurs making it through to the final round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)