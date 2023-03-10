Premier League: Leicester City looks to derail in form Chelsea

Chelsea will face Leicester on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. The visitors are trying to turn their season around after two consecutive victories against Leeds United and Dortmund. Chelsea will favour themselves after finding their rhythm. Leicester had a horror start to their season. They spent the majority of their time in the relegation zone. But after World Cup, the hosts found their feet and moved upto the 15th position with 24 points. A victory in this fixture will take them further ahead in the Premier League table. On the other hand, with a victory, Chelsea will move closer to UEFA Europa League with 37 points.

In the pre-match conference, Graham Potter revealed the importance of their recent form. "In the two games, we've had different back threes. Marc came in against Dortmund and Benoit played against Leeds. Thiago getting injured against Tottenham so we had to change things. Defensively, we're up there as one of the best teams in the Premier League. So that is something to be positive about. But we have to be balanced. The attacking bit is more difficult than the defending, so consistency always helps," Potter said.

One of the players who has been a central figure around this whole turnaround is Mateo Kovacic. Graham Potter also highlighted his importance to the team. "He's been the captain in both games, which tells you how influential he is. He's determined, has character, and courage. He is an important player for us," Potter continued.

While Brendan Rodgers reflected on his capability of the team to fight. In the pre-match conference, he said, "There's a recognition we're in a position nobody wants to be in. We have the qualities to come through that but our form hasn't been good enough. We, among a host of other teams, are in a position where we're fighting." Even though both teams will miss some key players but there are some who can influence the flow of the game. For Chelsea Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Mateo Kovacic. While, Leicester City will rely upon Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Timothy Castagne. (ANI)

