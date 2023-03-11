Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia

Inter Milan's faint hopes of catching runaway Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a huge blow when they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Spezia after conceding late on Friday. Spezia struck through Daniel Maldini and M'Bala Nzola's penalty to beat Inter for the first time, with Romelu Lukaku's equaliser from the spot counting for nothing in the end.

Soccer-Roma coach Mourinho loses appeal against two-game suspension

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has lost an appeal against a two- match Serie A ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side's 2-1 defeat at Cremonese in late February, the Italian Sports Court of Appeal ruled on Friday. Mourinho who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini at the start of the second half for dissent, was fined 10,000 euros ($10,656.00) and will be suspended for Roma's matches against Sassuolo on Sunday and Lazio on March 19.

Soccer-PSG to submit bid for Stade de France

Paris St Germain will submit a bid for the country's largest stadium, the Stade de France, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday as they look to move from their Parc des Princes home.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Parc des Princes was not for sale which prompted PSG to say in January that they would explore "alternative options" for their home stadium.

Tennis-Norrie and Ruud cruise, Bencic falls at Indian Wells

Britain's Cameron Norrie cruised past Taiwan's Tung-lin Wu 6-2 6-4 and Switzerland's Jil Teichmann upset her doubles partner and countrywoman Belinda Bencic 3-6 6-3 6-3 in second round action at Indian Wells on Friday. Norrie, the 2021 champion, broke Wu four times en route to the win and will next face either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, who play later on Friday.

Golf-Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

The Players Championship favourite and world number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the tournament ahead of his second round on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, due to illness. Rahm, who arrived at the PGA Tour's flagship event seeking his fourth win of the season, opened with a one-under-par 71 on Thursday that left him seven shots behind first-round leader Chad Ramey.

Tennis-Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

Wimbledon has still not taken a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year, organisers told Reuters on Friday, adding that they were continuing talks with key stakeholders. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Golf-Griffin leads Players as play suspended, McIlroy struggles

Ben Griffin double-bogeyed the final hole but still held the second-round clubhouse lead at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, when play was suspended for the day due to inclement weather with Rory McIlroy poised to miss the cut. Griffin, who started out on Friday three shots back of first-round leader Chad Ramey, shot a one-under-par 71 that brought him to six under on the week and gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead over fellow American Will Gordon (67).

Soccer-PSG's Neymar undergoes ankle surgery

Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his right ankle, the Ligue 1 side announced on Friday. Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last three games.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's record with 86th win

Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a women's giant slalom in Are on Friday to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins and complete a season's hat-trick of crystal globes. The U.S. skier can take the outright record on Saturday if she wins a slalom in the Swedish resort where she took her first victory in 2012.

Soccer-Four Real Betis fans arrested after violence at Manchester United game

Four Real Betis fans were arrested at Old Trafford on Thursday for disorderly conduct at their team's Europa League last-16 game against Manchester United, local police said on Friday. During the match, in which flares and other objects were thrown into the stands, a policeman was injured when a person from the away section threw a pyrotechnic device.

