Boxing-Fury, Usyk agree to terms for unification fight, says Usyk lawyer

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed terms for their heavyweight unification bout on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, a lawyer for Usyk told Reuters on Friday. The two sides agreed late last year that they would fight to decide the undisputed heavyweight world championship after Britain's Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 06:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 06:42 IST
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed terms for their heavyweight unification bout on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, a lawyer for Usyk told Reuters on Friday.

The two sides agreed late last year that they would fight to decide the undisputed heavyweight world championship after Britain's Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora. The deal will see Fury take a 70% split to Usyk's 30%.

ESPN said on Friday that Usyk had requested that Fury donate $1 million to his native Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country as part of the terms, though it was not immediately clear whether that was agreed upon. The match will see Fury back at Wembley almost exactly a year after he delivered a stunning technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.

Fury taunted Usyk at his 10th round stoppage of Chisora in December, getting face-to-face with the Ukrainian - who had been sitting ringside - and telling him

"I'm going to write you off." In an Instagram video on Friday, the Briton scoffed at a reported 50-50-split offer he said came from Usyk's camp, insisting "you and your team are worth 30."

