Cricket-South Africa ease to 284-run victory in second test v West Indies

Captain Temba Bavuma scored a career-best 172 and Gerald Coetzee and Simon Harmer shared three wickets each as South Africa completed a 284-run victory over West Indies for a clean sweep of the two-match series at The Wanderers on Saturday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:32 IST
Temba Bavuma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Captain Temba Bavuma scored a career-best 172 and Gerald Coetzee and Simon Harmer shared three wickets each as South Africa completed a 284-run victory over West Indies for a clean sweep of the two-match series at The Wanderers on Saturday. South Africa had set the tourists an improbable 391 for victory on day four but bowled them out for 106 in 35.1 overs as spinner Harmer took advantage of the turn on offer to record figures of 3-45 and Coetzee put in a fiery spell to finish with 3-37.

Joshua Da Silva was the innings top scorer for the West Indies with 34, but as has been the case all series they battled to keep out the home attack on wickets with pace and bounce. The teams will now play a three-match One-Day International series starting in East London on Thursday, which will be followed by three Twenty20 International fixtures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

