Cricket-India's Gill repays faith with sublime test hundred

India opener Shubman Gill's growing reputation as an all-format player got another boost on Saturday as he hit an elegant hundred in the fourth and final test against Australia. Opener KL Rahul's prolonged slump in form opened the door for Gill, who was picked for the second half of the four-test home series against Australia.

His selection followed his sizzling form in white-ball cricket, with four hundreds in his previous seven international knocks. Those centuries included a 208 in a one-dayer and an unbeaten 126 in a T20 International - both against New Zealand. Gill managed 21 and five in Indore where Australia triumphed inside three days, but his talent was in full display on Saturday as he smashed a career-best 128 to power India to 289-3 replying to Australia's first innings 480.

"There wasn't much help for the bowlers (from the pitch)," Gill told reporters after registering his second test hundred. "So it was important for us not to lose too many wickets and just bat out the whole day."

The 23-year-old, who already has a century in each of the three international formats, lent grace to that grind as he unfurled a series of silken cover drives, displaying the kind of lazy elegance typical of batting greats. Australia kept things tight in the second session when India endured a 16-over boundary drought, which Gill eventually ended with back-to-back fours off Cameron Green.

"During those phases, you have to remind yourself that these are just passing phases, and if you stick to your process, boundaries would come soon. "You just cannot afford to lose patience, you have to play according to situation."

Gill said he altered his batting approach after returning from an injury last year and was reaping the benefits now. "I felt I was getting over-defensive after getting set. I was putting myself under pressure thinking I must convert those starts.

"I realised I had to free myself from any pressure and keep my game free-flowing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)