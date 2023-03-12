Healy, McGrath hit half-centuries as UP Warriorz make 159/6 against MI
Opener Alyssa Healy struck her second Women's Premier League (WPL) half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as UP Warriorz made 159 for 6 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.
While the Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored a 46-ball 58, McGrath made 50 off 37 balls, as the duo stitched 82 runs together.
Saika Ishaque was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, taking three wickets including that of Healy and McGrath in the 17th over.
The Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians are currently leading the five-team table with six points, having won all three matches so far, while UP Warriorz are third with four points.
Brief Scores: UP Warriorz: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50; Saika Ishaque 3/33, Hayley Matthews 1/27).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
