Left Menu

Tennis-Indian Wells sets single day attendance record

"It's been a great first week with fans enjoying incredible tennis, beautiful weather and all of the amazing amenities here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. "We're looking forward a fantastic second week of action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden." The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament concludes March 19.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:25 IST
Tennis-Indian Wells sets single day attendance record

Tennis fans showed up in record numbers to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament.

Saturday set a single-day record with more than 61,000 total fans on site and overall attendance is so far tracking with the tournament's record 2019 levels, organizers told Reuters on Sunday. Crowds packed into matches, crowded around practice courts, and marveled at an evening drone show on a day where top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both advanced.

Organizers called off the prestigious tournament in the Southern California desert just days before it was scheduled to begin in 2020 as the virus began to take a grip on the United States. It was postponed to October in 2021 before returning to its regular March spot on the sports calendar last year.

"We couldn't be more excited to see fans coming out to Tennis Paradise in record-setting numbers so far this year," said Philippe Dore, BNP Paribas Open chief marketing officer. "It's been a great first week with fans enjoying incredible tennis, beautiful weather and all of the amazing amenities here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"We're looking forward a fantastic second week of action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden." The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament concludes March 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023