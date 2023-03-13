Left Menu

RCB score 150/4 against Delhi Capitals

Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours, boosting RCBs run rate in the back-10.Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC. Brief scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 1504 in 20 overs Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37 Shikha Pandey 323.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 21:00 IST
RCB score 150/4 against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday. Australian Ellyse Perry top-scored with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls after RCB were sent into bat by DC skipper Meg Lanning. Perry hit four fours and five sixes. Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours, boosting RCB's run rate in the back-10.

Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC. DC defeated RCB by 60 runs in their first leg match at the Brabourne Stadium. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 150/4 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37; Shikha Pandey 3/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023