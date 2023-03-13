Left Menu

David De Gea believes excessive amount of games took toll on performance against Southampton

Manchester United barely managed to pull out a draw against Southampton yesterday. David De Gea believes that an excessive amount of games took a toll on their performance.

David De Gea believes excessive amount of games took toll on performance against Southampton
Manchester United got a reality check after their triumphant display against Real Betis in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League. From the first whistle, nothing seemed to go their way. Casemiro's red card was salt on their fresh wounds. After losing 7-0 against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday, The Red Devils sought redemption in the Premier League against Southampton. However, things didn't pan out as they thought they would have. While Erik Ten Hag raved about Casemiro's red card, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea feels the pressure of playing a game in every three days took a toll on their performance.

While talking to Manchester United TV the 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper said, "It is crazy the amount of games we are playing. It is tough. It looks simple, but it is very tough to play every two or three days. Players are running a lot. We don't have much time to recover. But everyone is trying their best. You can see in every game we fight and we try our best. Of course, some games like today, you miss one player, players are going to get tired and you can drop some points. But let's keep going, we have two more big games next week," De Gea told MUTV. De Gea also gave his verdict on Casemiro's red card. "The tackle was a normal tackle," said United's no. 1. "But then, he touched the ball and the ball made his leg go a little higher and he hit the player of Southampton. He was very unlucky.

"We suffered a bit. To play for 70 minutes with 10 players is tough. But like I say, we showed good team spirit and we kept trying till the end and we nearly scored a goal," De Gea continued. If it wasn't for De Gea's two incredible saves Manchester United would have found themselves on the losing side. His heroics often goes unnoticed in the grand calculus of the 90 minutes. Manchester United will face Real Betis on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League at Benito Villamarin. (ANI)

