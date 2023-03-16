Left Menu

Clifford Miranda named Odisha FC head coach until end of season

Miranda, who joined the club as assistant coach ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, will take charge of the team as they prepare for the Super Cup 2023.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:02 IST
Clifford Miranda (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced the appointment of Clifford Miranda as head coach until the end of the season. Miranda, who joined the club as assistant coach ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, will take charge of the team as they prepare for the Super Cup 2023.

Odisha FC, earlier on Saturday, parted company with former head coach Josep Gombau. The Spaniard guided the Juggernauts to a sixth-place finish in the ISL 2022-23 season, ensuring them a playoff spot for the first time in history. Odisha FC were eventually knocked out by ATK Mohun Bagan in the knockouts. Before joining Odisha FC, Miranda was earlier in charge of FC Goa's development team and the reserve side, having joined the Gaurs in 2018.

The former India player was then part of FC Goa's first team as assistant coach. He was appointed FC Goa's interim head coach during towards the end of the ISL 2019-20 season following Sergio Lobera's departure and helped them clinch the League Winners' Shield. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

