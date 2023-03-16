Rugby-Arundell, Tuilagi and Farrell start for England against Ireland

Powerful young winger Henry Arundell will make his first test start for England against Ireland in their Six Nations finale in Dublin on Saturday, Manu Tuilagi returns and Owen Farrell reclaims the flyhalf slot in the team named on Thursday. Arundell, 20, who has six caps as a replacement, comes in for Max Malins - who has scored two tries in 18 internationals - while centre Tuilagi makes his first appearance of the championship in place of the injured Ollie Lawrence.

Farrell replaces Marcus Smith, who drops to the bench. That gives England the same Farrell-Tuilagi-Henry Slade combination that last started in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final victory over Australia as they seek to regain pride after the record 53-10 home defeat by France last week. Ireland are chasing a fifth win for a Grand Slam and England are seeking to avoid losing three Six Nations games for the third year in a row.

Prop Dan Cole is in line to win his 100th cap from the bench. England team to face Ireland: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps) 14. Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 55 caps) 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps) 11. Henry Arundell (London Irish, 6 caps) 10. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 105 caps) 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (VC) (Bristol Bears, 47 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 76 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 60 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 66 caps) 5. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 4 caps) 6. Lewis Ludlam (VC) (Northampton Saints, 18 caps) 7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 9 caps) 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 13 caps) REPLACEMENTS 16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps) 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 78 caps) 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 99 caps) 19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps) 20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 4 caps) 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 4 caps) 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps) 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps)

