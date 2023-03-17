Jeev Milkha wins Japan Senior Q-School, gains full exemption for Tour

Jeev Milkha Singh produced three superb rounds of 71, 67 and 72 to win the Japan PGA Senior Qualifying School in Ibusuki and gain exemption for the Tour, which begins next month.

The 51-year-old Jeev, who is in his second year as a senior pro and has won four times on the regular Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), was tied fourth after the first round. He moved into sole lead with a brilliant 67 on the second in windy conditions at the Par-72 Ibusuki Golf Club.

On the third and final day, he played an even-par 72 in tough conditions, including rain, to finish on top of the field that had about 120 players vying for playing rights.

Only 11 players were able to compile under-par totals. Jeev's second round 67 was the best card of the week.

''The conditions were tough but the golf course is excellent. I am happy that I was able to win the Tour card that I was aiming for,'' said Jeev.

Naoki Yazawa (52), who is in his third year as a senior, came in second at 4-under par, two strokes behind Jeev.

Katsumune Imai (50) was third and Gregory Meyer (61) was fourth. Players up to 10th place can participate in the season, and 11th and higher rankings will be eligible for participation depending on the number of entries at each event.

The Japan Senior Tour will have 14 tournaments this year. It will start in April with the Kanehide Senior Okinawa Open Golf Tournament 2023 at Kise Country Club in Okinawa.

This is the second season for Jeev on the Japan Senior Tour. After having passed his Japan PGA Qualification Pro Test, Jeev exercised his qualification last season as ''a player with two or more regular tour wins'' and played 11 events on the Tour. He had two top-10 finishes and ranked 42nd on the money list, but needed to qualify again.

This time he topped the Q-school.

