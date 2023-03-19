Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer as toothless Milan lose 3-1 at Udinese

There was confusion at the Dacia Arena when Milan striker Ibrahimovic first missed a penalty, after a handball late in the first half, before it was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment after play had already continued for a minute. The Swede did not miss a second time, converting four minutes into first-half stoppage time, to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history at 41 years and 166 days.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 03:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 03:43 IST
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history but it was not enough to prevent them suffering a 3-1 loss at Udinese on Saturday in a blow to the defending champions' hopes of securing a top-four finish. Milan missed the chance to jump to second and remained fourth with 48 points, a point clear of fifth-placed AS Roma, who play Lazio on Sunday. Udinese are eighth on 38 points.

Udinese took the lead after nine minutes when Lazar Samardzic intercepted a poor pass from Ismael Bennacer in midfield and surged forward into the box, where Roberto Pereyra latched onto the ball and slotted it into the right corner. There was confusion at the Dacia Arena when Milan striker Ibrahimovic first missed a penalty, after a handball late in the first half, before it was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment after play had already continued for a minute.

The Swede did not miss a second time, converting four minutes into first-half stoppage time, to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history at 41 years and 166 days. The celebrations were short-lived, however, as Beto put Udinese back ahead two minutes later when he converted an Isaac Success cross from close range.

Udinese made sure of the win when an unmarked Kingsley Ehizibue tapped in a pass from Destiny Udogie at the back post in the 70th minute.

