Hope's unbeaten ton, spells from Alzarri, Akeal help West Indies down South Africa by 48 runs in 2nd ODI

A century from skipper Shai Hope and three-fers by pacer Alzarri Joseph and spinner Akeal Hosein helped West Indies clinch a 48-run win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series in East London on Saturday despite a magnificent century from Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. With this, West Indies has a 1-0 lead in the series. The first ODI was abandoned without a ball bowled.

In the chase of 336 set by the Windies, Proteas started really well with openers Bavuma and Quinton de Kock scoring runs at a quick rate. Proteas crossed the fifty-run mark in just six overs without losing any wicket. De Kock fell two runs short of his half-century when he was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 48 off 26 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes. SA was 76/1 in 8.4 overs.

In 10 overs, Proteas was at 78/1, with Bavuma (29*) joined by debutant Ryan Rickelton at the crease. The duo stitched another partnership, helping the hosts touch 100-run mark in 13.1 overs with a six from Rickelton helping the team reach the landmark.

Bavuma brought up his half-century in 49 balls. Yannic Cariah struck and trapped Rickelton lbw for 14 runs off 16 balls. SA was at 123/2 at that point.

Bavuma carried on the chase, involving yet another debutant in a solid partnership. Tony de Zorzi joined his skipper at the crease and hit some good shots. Proteas reached the 150-run mark in 19.3 overs. Bavuma and Zorzi had put on a stand of 61 runs for the third wicket before a delivery by Hosein clipped the latters' middle stump, dismissing him for 27 off 26 balls. SA was 184/3 at that point.

Rassie van der Dussen was next up on the crease, but he fell soon to Alzarri for just eight. SA was at 200/4 in 27.3 overs. Following this, Proteas started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Tristan Stubbs (6), Marco Jansen (17), Bjorn Fortuin (1) and Gerald Coetzee fell for low scores, reducing SA to 238/8 in 34 overs from a commanding position just a few overs back. Hosein got scalps of Jansen and Fortuin while Odean Smith dismissed Stubbs. But Bavuma continued to fight for his side, bringing up his fourth ODI ton in 92 balls.

Bavuma had a 49-run stand for the ninth wicket with Lungi Ngidi (12*), but he fell to Alzarri for a brilliant 144 off 118 balls consisting of 11 fours and seven sixes. SA was bundled out for 287 in 41.4 overs and lost the match by 48 runs.

Alzarri (3/53) and Hosein (3/59) unleashed heavy damage on hosts and made them lose plot in the run-chase. Odean, Cariah and Mayers also got a wicket each. Earlier, batting first West Indies posted a total of 335/8 in their 50 overs.

After a strong opening stand of 67 runs between Brandon King (30) and Kyle Mayers (36), WI was reduced to 71/3 in 10.1 overs. Skipper Shai Hope then had a useful 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (39) and an 80-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell (46) that helped the Windies reach a competitive total at the end of their innings.

Hope ended unbeaten on 128 off 115 balls, consisting of five fours and seven sixes. Gerald Coetzee put on a good performance on debut, taking 3/57 in his 10 overs. Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each. Marco Jansen got one wicket as well.

Hope was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock. Brief Scores: SA: 287 in 41.4 overs (Temba Bavuma 144, Quinton de Kock 48, Alzarri Joseph 3/53) lost to WI: 335/8 (Shai Hope 128*, Rovman Powell 46, Gerald Coetzee 3/57). (ANI)

