Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship

The 2023 South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) will be hosted in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 3, 2023, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey announced in the city on Sunday AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran was present on the occasion, along with AIFF Vice President and Karnataka State Football Association President NA Haris and Karnataka Olympic Association President K Govindaraj.

This will be the 13th edition of the tournament, and India will be hosting it for the fourth time. Over the years, the Blue Tigers have asserted their dominance in the SAFF Championship, winning it eight times; the Maldives are the closest to India, having won the title twice. The 2023 SAFF Championship will be played from June 21 to July 3, with all member associations of the SAFF are expected to fight it out for the top prize.

The tournament will see the teams divided into two groups and play round-robin matches in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals. The date for the Draw will be announced later. "It is an extremely happy occasion for me to announce to all of you that we would be hosting the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru in June/July this year," said Chaubey. "SAFF is a great opportunity for us to promote love and brotherhood between all the countries in the South Asian region, and I am sure that the players of each National Team will do everything in their power to give a great account of their countries," as quoted by AIFF.

"I would like to welcome all the visiting teams with open arms, as we promote brotherhood across borders. Football is one of the most powerful ways to spread the message of love between people, and it is a moment of pride for us to be able to host all of them," he said as quoted by AIFF. A former India International, Chaubey had won the SAFF Championship on two occasions with the Blue Tigers - 1999 in Goa, and 2005 in Karachi.

"I've myself won the SAFF Championship on two occasions, and I can tell you from a player's perspective how special it is to lift that trophy, and get that medal," said Chaubey. "I am sure all of our players will be raring to go and play out there with big hearts." Karnataka Olympic Association President K Govindaraj said, "I am delighted that Bengaluru is the venue for the SAFF Championship. Football is known as the 'beautiful game' all over the world and in India, this city is known for producing quality footballers for nearly hundred years now. I know this international tournament will be a runaway success here."

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "I am confident it is going to be a hugely successful tournament in Bengaluru. The city has a rich history of football and currently, with so many achievements of the game here, its status as a football city is rapidly growing. Karnataka, over the years, have produced some of the greatest players in Indian football history. They are also the latest winners of the National Football Championships, as quoted by AIFF. "It is not only about the state championship. Even at the club level, the team from the city here, Bengaluru FC, are doing so well. It helps immensely in fan engagement. Overall, hosting the SAFF here is a win-win situation for football," he said as quoted by AIFF.

Prabhakaran further said: "I sincerely believe the SAFF Championship is being organised in Bengaluru at the appropriate time. A quality International tournament, with the Indian National team playing, will surely give a huge boost to the game not only here, but in the neighbouring states as well," as quoted by AIFF. Pointing out the Federation's commitment towards achieving the goals as per the Vision 2047 project, the Secretary General said "that the SAFF Championship also provides the National Team the opportunity to have more international exposure. Playing at home will give the footballers the much-needed extra motivation, Prabhakaran stressed," as quoted by AIFF. (ANI)

